Listen: Eddie Murphy Streams New Song, "Red Light"

The guy holding the guitar in the photo shown at left is none other than comedic actor Eddie Murphy.

Murphy — star of Beverly Hills Cop, Trading Places, Raw, Tower Heist, Bowfinger and Vampire in Brooklyn (Yeah, I liked that one) — has released a new song, "Red Light," and you can check it out below.

The bass-heavy reggae track (which features a guest appearance from Snoop Dogg, aka Snoop Lion) is from Murphy's new album, 9.

Will it be as big as Murphy's mid-'80s hit, "Party All the Time"? It's simply too soon to tell. Regardless, enjoy the new song — and seeing Murphy playing a Fender Strat!