Listen: Gov’t Mule Premiere New Song, "Whisper In Your Soul"

Gov’t Mule have premiered a new track, “Whisper In Your Soul,” and you can stream it below.

The track is from the band’s new double album, Shout!, which will be released September 24 via Blue Note Records.

Shout! features 11 new songs plus a bonus disc with an all-star lineup of vocalists who re-interpret the songs on the first disc. Guests include Elvis Costello, Dr. John, Ben Harper, Toots Hibbert, Glenn Hughes, Jim James, Myles Kennedy, Dave Matthews, Grace Potter (who sings "Whisper In Your Soul"), Vintage Trouble’s Ty Taylor and Steve Winwood.

Shout! is available for pre-order now at iTunes and Amazon.

Gov’t Mule will embark on a North American fall tour beginning September 5. See below for the full itinerary and visit mule.net for ticketing details for each show.

Gov’t Mule have released nine studio albums, an assortment of DVDs and live albums and have sold more than 3 million downloads through MuleTracks. In August and September, Haynes will be touring with the Allman Brothers Band.

For more about Gov't Mule, visit their Facebook page.

