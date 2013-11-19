Listen: Instrumental Guitarist Adrian Galysh Previews New Album, 'Tone Poet'

Melodic instrumental rock guitarist Adrian Galysh will release a new album, Tone Poet, December 3.

The album includes 12 tracks featuring vocal rock songs, instrumentals with world music influences and sweeping orchestral works.

While epic in scope, the album is tied together by Galysh’s guitar work and compositional style, which is complemented by vocalist Mark Boals (Yngwie Malmsteen, Royal Hunt), bassist Philip Bynoe (Steve Vai, RIng Of FIre) and grooves by world-class drummer Todd Sucherman (Styx).

Described as “a virtuoso of modern electric and acoustic guitar techniques” by 20th Century Guitar magazine, Galysh has a successful trajectory spanning three previous solo albums and numerous collaborations and performances with industry giants like Uli Jon Roth, Dweezil Zappa, Yngwie Malmsteen, Robben Ford, Mike Keneally, George Lynch, Warren DeMartini and more.

“Tone Poet is my most mature album," Galysh says. "I’ve written a very melodic, musical, collection of tunes that includes my progressive hard rock influences, classical and world-music influences. Mark Boals’ powerful voice and Todd Sucherman’s tasteful drum playing are right in sync with where I am at, musically.”

For more information, visit adriangalysh.com.

Tone Poet Track Listing: