Listen: Metallica Release "Garage Demo" Version of New Song, "Lords of Summer"

This past Sunday night, Metallica premiered an epic new song, "Lords of Summer," at a show in Bogotá, Colombia.

Now the band has posted what they're calling the "garage demo" version of the song on their YouTube channel, also known as MetallicaTV.

Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook!

"We promised our fans we'd play a new song, and we've been writing and creating away, and we're going to throw something at them on Sunday," Metallica's Lars Ulrich told Rolling Stone last week.

"We have something lined up that is fairly representative of where our creative headspace is at right now. It's one of those things that's like, 'Here, we're writing and we're creating.'"