Listen: The Muppets Cover Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit"

Believe it not, it was the Muppets who first introduced me to Alice Cooper, who appeared on an episode of The Muppet Show and subsequently tried to steal Gonzo's soul.

While I'm not sure how many kids as opposed to nostalgic adults will be seeing the upcoming Muppets movie, the children in attendance may very well get their first taste of Nirvana courtesy of the Muppet Barbershop Quartet. You can listen to their version of "Smells Like Teen Spirit" below.

Nirvana released a 20th anniversary edition of their seminal album, Nevermind, back in September.