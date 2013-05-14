Listen: Queens of the Stone Age Premiere New Song, "Keep Your Eyes Peeled"

Queens of the Stone Age have posted another song from their new album, ... Like Clockwork, and you can check out the track — "Keep Your Eyes Peeled" — below.

Note that this isn't the official studio version of the song. It's a live version recorded last week when Josh Homme & Co. visited Belgian radio station Studio Brussel in Belgium. We shared two more songs from that live set — "I Sat By the Ocean" and "If I Had a Tail" — last week, and you can hear them here.

...Like Clockwork is slated for a June 4 release in North American, courtesy of Matador Records.

Be sure to head to the band's new website, Likeclockwork.tv, which offers fans creepy phone calls as part of the promotion for the new album.