Listen: Robert Randolph & The Family Band Premiere New Song, "Born Again"

Robert Randolph & The Family Band are streaming a new song, "Born Again," which is from their upcoming album, Lickety Split.

The album, the band's debut release with Blue Note Records, is set for a July 16 release.

“We started writing 'Born Again' as a love song," Randolph says. "It was about that feeling you get when you meet a great woman and you just feel born again. My buddy had just gotten out of a relationship and he was talking about how he was going to find a new woman and have that feeling again.

"So that was the idea, but even though it started out that way, once we were writing and jamming, the result turned out to be something much more uplifting … almost spiritual.”

“Born Again” is the first single from Lickety Split, which also happens to be the band's first new studio album in three years. It is available now for pre-order at Amazon.com.

