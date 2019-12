Tedeschi Trucks Band — featuring guitarists Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi — will release a new studio album, Made Up Mind, August 20 through Sony Masterworks.

Made Up Mind, the band's third full-length release, is the followup to the band's 2011 Grammy-winning debut, Revelator, and last year's live collection, Everybody's Talkin'.

