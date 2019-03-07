Listen to a New Black Keys Song, "Lo/Hi"

The Black Keys have unveiled a new song, “Lo/ Hi” the first new music from the band since their 2014 album, Turn Blue. You can check out the track above.

“Lo/ Hi” was written and produced by Black Keys members Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, and recorded at Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville.

In 2014 Auerbach spoke to Guitar World about the process in the studio for Turn Blue: “We didn’t have any songs written,” he said. “We had no sense of what we were gonna do. We just went in blind. The blind leading the blind. We didn’t have any real goal other than to make an album.

"So we wrote songs every day. We just improvised. I guess the goal was to try to have a song done every day, maybe every two days at the most. And we did.”

"Lo/Hi" is available to stream or download here.