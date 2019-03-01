Listen to a New Periphery Song, "Garden in the Bones"

Periphery have shared a new song, "Garden in the Bones," from their upcoming album, Periphery IV: Hail Stan. You can check it out above.

Regarding Hail Stan, guitar player/programmer Jake Bowen said, “We finally spent a year on a record. We’ve never been able to do that. The quality and pacing of the work show we took our time with this one. That’s an important note about this. We really got to do everything we wanted to do in the space we had to do it.”

Added guitarist Mark Holcomb, “I think you can hear the adventurous intent behind much of this material as a result. We’re all the happiest we’ve ever been with a release, and it’s no coincidence. Can’t wait for you all to hear it.”