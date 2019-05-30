Listen to a New Song From the Allman Betts Band, “Shinin’ ”

The Allman Betts Band have shared a new song, “Shinin’,” the band's second release following “All Night” earlier this month.

“Shinin’ ” comes off the Allman Betts Band’s debut studio album, Down to the River, due June 28 via BMG. You can check it out above.

The Allman Betts Band features Devon Allman, son of Gregg Allman, and Duane Betts, son of Dickey Betts. Down to the River was recorded at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and was produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price, John Prine, Elvis Presley).

Alongside Allman and Betts, the band features Berry Oakley Jr. (son of original Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley), slide guitarist Johnny Stachela, keyboardist John Ginty and percussionists R. Scott Bryan (Sheryl Crow) and John Lum, both of whom also play with Allman in the Devon Allman Project. The album also features special appearances by Peter Levin (Gregg Allman's Hammond B3 player) and Chuck Leavell (former Allman Brothers Band and current Rolling Stones keyboardist).

In addition to their own headlining tour, the Allman Betts Band will join John Fogerty on the road for select dates this summer in the Northeast, including stops in Providence, Portland, ME, Boston and New York City.

You can check out the full itinerary here.