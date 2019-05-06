The Allman Betts Band Announce Debut Album, ‘Down to the River’

The Allman Betts Band, featuring Devon Allman, son of Gregg Allman, and Duane Betts, son of Dickey Betts, have announced their debut album, Down to the River. The effort will be released June 28 via BMG.

Down to the River was recorded at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and was produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price, John Prine, Elvis Presley).

Alongside Allman and Betts, the band features Berry Oakley Jr. (son of original Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley), slide guitarist Johnny Stachela, keyboardist John Ginty and percussionists R. Scott Bryan (Sheryl Crow) and John Lum, both of whom also play with Allman in the Devon Allman Project. The album also features special appearances by Peter Levin (Gregg Allman's Hammond B3 player) and Chuck Leavell (former Allman Brothers Band and current Rolling Stones keyboardist).

In addition to their own headlining tour, the Allman Betts Band will join John Fogerty on the road for select dates this summer in the Northeast, including stops in Providence, Portland, ME, Boston and New York City.

Said Betts: “Anytime you get to play with your heroes it’s a dream come true, but John Fogerty, that’s pretty special. We are beyond honored to share the stage with him on these upcoming dates."

Added Allman: “As a longtime fan of CCR, I’m so amped up to do some shows with one of the best voices in rock music.”

In a recent interview with Guitar World, Allman said about forming the new ABB, “It just struck me that it was time for Duane and me to work together, which we’d been talking about for a few years. I knew it would make the fans happy and I thought it would be good for us as well.”

You can check out the full Allman Betts Band tour itinerary below.

Down to the River 2019 Tour:

May 6, Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater

May 8, Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater

May 9, Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre

May 10, Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

May 11, Houston, TX @ Heights Theater

May 12, Austin, TX @ Mohawk

May 14, Lubbock, TX @ Cactus Theater

May 15, Albuquerque, NM @ National Hispanic Cultural Center

May 16, Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theater

May 17, Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater

May 19, Chandler, AZ @ Chandler Center for the Performing Arts

Jun 8, Garberville, CA @ Redwood Run

Jun 14, Lowell, MA @ Lowell Summer Music Series

Jun 15, Utica, NY @ Stanley Theatre

Jun 18, Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

Jun 19, Three Oaks, MI @ Acorn Theater

Jun 20, Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre Ballroom

Jun 21, Columbus, OH @ Express Live

Jun 22, Kokomo, IN @ Foster Park

Jun 23, McMinnville, TN @ Cumberland Caverns

Jun 25, Bristol, TN @ Paramount Theater

Jun 26, Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester PAC

Jun 27, State College, PA @ State Theatre

Jun 30, Winter Park, CO @ Blues from the Top

Jul 5, Westhampton, NY @ Westhampton Beach PAC

Jul 6, East Hampton, NY @ John Drew Theater at Guild Hall

Jul 7, Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater

Jul 8, Ocean City, NJ @ NJ Music Pier

Jul 16, Munich, DE @ Backstage Hall

Jul 17, Luxembourg, LUX @ Rockhal

Jul 23, Cologne, Germany @ Kantine

Jul 24, Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Jul 29, Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

Jul 30, Berlin, DE @ Lido

Jul 31, Nürnberg, DE @ Hirsch

Aug 9, Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park*

Aug 11, Portland, ME Maine @ Savings Pavilion*

Aug 13, Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

Aug 15, New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall*

Aug 29, St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theater

Aug 30, Fort Wayne, IN @ Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

Sep 1, Lakeville, PA @ Cove Ent Resorts

Sep 13, Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

Nov 1, Auburn, AL @ Woltosz Theatre

* w/ John Fogerty

Festivals:

May 18, Dana Point, CA @ Doheny Blues Festival

Jun 16, 2019 Bethel, NY @ Mountain Jam

Jun 28, Rochester, NY @ Rochester Jazz Festival

Jun 29, 2019 New Martinsville, WV @ Back Home Festival

Jul 2, Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Jul 14, 2019 Suwalki, Poland @ Suwalki Blues Festival

Jul 20, 2019 Maidstone, UK @ Ramblin' Man Fair

Jul 21, Peer, Belgium @ Peer Blues Festival

Jul 25-28, 2019 Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival

Jul 25-28, 2019 Breitenbach, GER @ Burg Herzberg festival

Aug 2, Notodden, Norway @ Notodden Blues Festival

Aug 10, 2019 Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Blues Festival

Aug 24, 2019 Arrington, VA @ LOCKN' Festival

Sep 5-8, 2019 Las Vegas, NV @ Big Blues Bender

Sep 14, Telluride, CO @ Blues & Brews Fest