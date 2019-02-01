Listen to Rodrigo Y Gabriela’s Epic Cover of Pink Floyd’s “Echoes”

Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced details of their forthcoming album, Mettavolution, due April 26 via ATO Records. In advance of the effort's release, the duo have shared the first single, their cover of Pink Floyd’s 1971 epic, “Echoes.”

Said Rodrigo Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero: "We are big Pink Floyd fans. That track, specially the live in Pompeii version means a lot to us, we even made a huge visual reference in our video for 'Hanuman.' Besides that, the lyrics are even more relevant now than they were 45 years ago, the search for knowledge about ourselves, it's becoming a key element for survival these days, that's what evolution is all about at the end of the day."

According to the duo, Mettavolution was three years in the making and brings together their “interest in Buddhism, the history of human evolution and the liberation of the potential we have as a species; all expressed through the medium of two acoustic guitars.”

The album was conceived and composed in their studio in Ixtapa on the Mexican Pacific Coast, then road-tested in South America and the U.S. in 2017 before more fine tuning and further tweaks on their Australian tour of 2018. Mettavolution was produced by Dave Sardy.

Mettavolution is available for pre-order here.

Mettavolution track list:

1. Mettavolution

2. Terracentric

3. Cumbé

4. Electric Soul

5. Krotona Days

6. Witness Tree

7. Echoes