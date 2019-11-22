Listen to Slash tear it up on new Ozzy Osbourne song Straight to Hell

Ozzy Osbourne may have performed with pop/hip-hop artist Post Malone last night in LA, but the Prince of Darkness can clearly still bring the metal like nobody else, as evidenced in his new single, Straight to Hell.

The new track is the second song to be released from Osbourne’s upcoming 12th studio album, Ordinary Man, and it boasts the same line-up as the previously issued Under the Graveyard - Duff McKagan on bass, the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums and riffs and production courtesy of guitarist Andrew Watt.

But Straight to Hell also has an extra ingredient - a classic wah-drenched electric guitar solo from McKagan’s Gn’R bandmate, Slash.

Check out the song, which also includes a few vocal nods to Black Sabbath’s classic Sweet Leaf, above.