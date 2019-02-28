Listen to Tesla's Poppy New Track, “California Summer Song.”

Tesla have shared a new track, “California Summer Song,” from their forthcoming album, Shock. You can check it out below.

Shock, Tesla’s eight studio effort, is due March 8 via UMC. The album was produced and co-written by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen.

Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon spoke to Billboard about working with Collen: "This is the first time that we've really allowed another person, a producer to really be involved to the extent that Phil Collen was, like a sixth band member," he said. "We weren't really gonna make a new album; After (2014's) Simplicity, it didn't seem like there was any point. But Phil really motivated us. We're definitely kindred spirits with Def Leppard, and (Collen) brought in a lot of production techniques and a lot of organization that they learned from Mutt Lange.

"And (Collen) would help us orchestrate and organize all the pieces. He helped us write lyrics. He helped us arrange. He would work with each guy individually and help them bring out their ideas, and then really put the finishing touches on the songs with his input."

Check out the album art and track list for Shock below, and pre-order the album here.

Shock track list:

01. You Won't Take Me Alive

02. Taste Like

03. We Can Rule The World

04. Shock

05. Love Is A Fire

06. California Summer Song

07. Forever Loving You

08. The Mission

09. Tied To The Tracks

10. Afterlife

11. I Want Everything

12. Comfort Zone