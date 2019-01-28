Trending

Listen to “Trust Fund Baby” from the Circle, Featuring Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony

By

The band’s debut album of original material, ‘Space Between,’ is due in May.

Sammy Hagar & the Circle, featuring Hagar, former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, have shared a new single, “Trust Fund Baby.” The song comes off the band’s upcoming debut album of all-original material, Space Between, due on May 10 via BMG.

You can check out "Trust Fund Baby" above.

Said Hagar: "Play it on whatever system suits you and crank it up, it fucking rocks like the rest of the album!"

Sammy Hagar & the Circle previously released a live album, At Your Service, recorded on tour in 2014.

Space Between is available for pre-order here

For upcoming the Circle tour dates, head over to RedRocker.com.