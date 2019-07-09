Listen to “You Can Light the Way” from Squares, Featuring Joe Satriani

Back in February, Joe Satriani announced the release of Squares, a collection of previously unreleased demos by the guitarist’s first, pre-fame band, Squares. Since then, several tracks from the forthcoming album, due July 12 via earMUSIC, have been released, including “I Love How You Love Me” and “Give It Up.” Now, earMUSIC has shared another song from the album, the soaring power ballad “You Can Light the Way.”

Said Satriani about the band, “We were part Van Halen and part Everly Brothers. A mix of heavy metal, rock 'n' roll, punk and new wave. We were hard to pin down and categorize, which is most likely why we never ‘made it’!”

The demos were recorded and mixed by the band's then-sound engineer John Cuniberti. The recordings have now been restored, digitized and remixed by Cuniberti.

“They sound better than ever," Satriani said. "John was careful to preserve the band's original intent with regards to song arrangements, sound and vibe, and in some cases, extremely creative mix ideas.”

Squares featured Andy Milton, who passed away in 1999, on bass and vocals, Jeff Campitelli on drums and, of course, Satriani on guitar.

You can pre-order Squares here.