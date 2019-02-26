The Squares, Featuring Joe Satriani, Release "Give It Up"

Last week, Joe Satriani announced the release of Squares—Best of the Early 80's Demos, a collection of previously unreleased demos by Satriani's first, pre-fame band, The Squares.

Today, we're delighted to present the exclusive premiere of the album's second single, "Give It Up." You can check it out below.

“This song starts with the sound of my two Marshall half stacks, cranked up at Hyde Street’s famous Studio C, where years later I would later record Surfing With The Alien," Satriani told Guitar World. "'Give It Up' is a perfect example of what we thought at the time was the perfect blend of rock, punk and new wave."

The demos featured on the new album were recorded and mixed by the band's then-sound engineer, John Cuniberti. The recordings have now been restored, digitized and remixed by Cuniberti.

“They sound better than ever," Satriani said. "John was careful to preserve the band's original intent with regards to song arrangements, sound and vibe, and in some cases, extremely creative mix ideas.”

The Squares featured Andy Milton, who passed away in 1999, on bass and vocals, Jeff Campitelli on drums and, of course, Satriani on guitar.

Squares—Best of the Early 80's Demos is set for an April 5 release via Satriani's own Strange Beautiful Music imprint.

You can preorder it right here.