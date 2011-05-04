Listen to the Upcoming Warren Haynes Album, 'Man in Motion,' Now

Guitarist Warren Haynes of the Allman Brothers Band, The Dead and Gov’t Mule, is releasing an album of his own -- Man in Motion -- on May 10. But you can hear the entire album at rollingstone.com, where it is streaming right now.

Man in Motion,, Haynes' first solo album since 1993, was recorded at Willie Nelson’s studio in Austin, Texas. It features Faces keyboardist Ian MacLagan and bassist George Porter Jr. and keyboardist Ivan Neville of the Meters.

Haynes happens to be profiled in the July issue of Guitar World magazine.

See the Warren Haynes Band in action:

May 5 – The Mahalia Jackson Theatre – New Orleans, LA

May 6 – Preservation Hall – New Orleans, LA

May 12 – The Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

May 13 – The Orpheum Theatre – Boston, MA

May 14 – The Tower Theatre – Philadelphia, PA

May 16 – Park West – Chicago, IL

May 17 – The Pageant – St. Louis, MO

May 18 – Murat Theatre – Indianapolis, IN

May 20 – The Hangout Festival – Gulf Shores, AL

May 21 – Minglewood Music Hall – Memphis, TN

May 22 – The Uptown Theatre – Kansas City, MO

May 24-25 – The Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

May 26 – The Belly Up – Aspen, CO

May 28 – DelFest – Cumberland, MD

June 3 – Mountain Jam VII – Hunter Mountain, NY

June 11 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN

June 16 – Sundown in the City – Knoxville, TN

June 24-26 – DMB Caravan – Atlantic City, NJ

July 2 – High Sierra – Quincy, CA

July 7 – Live Music Hall – Koln, Germany

July 8 – The Olympia – Paris, France (with Johnny Winter)

July 9 – Cahors Blues Festival – Cahors, France

July 13 – Theaterfabrik – Hamburg, Germany

July 15 – All Good Festival – Masontown, WV

Aug. 6 – Notodden Blues Festival – Notodden, Norway

Aug. 12-14 – Outside Lands Festival – San Francisco, CA