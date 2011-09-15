Livestream: Watch Staind in Concert at NYC's Best Buy Theater

As reported earlier today, Staind is playing a special benefit concert at New York City's Best Buy Theater at 9 tonight (EST) -- and we have the livestream action below.

The show is a benefit for the families of 9/11 victims.

Tickets are priced at $9.11, and all revenue from the show will benefit the New York Police & Fire Widows' & Children's Benefit Fund, a charity organization.

“We wanted to create a meaningful event given the timing of our album release,” said Staind guitarist Mike Mushok, referring to the band's new self-titled album, which was released Tuesday, September 13, on Atlantic Records. “We have deliberately kept the ticket prices low as a way to send the important message that even a small contribution in these tough times can help the families of the heroes of 9/11 that still need our support.”

Click here for more information about the fund.

To see Staind in action, look below ...

Streaming by Ustream