Loathe announce departure of guitarist Connor Sweeney

Loathe have announced the departure of guitarist Connor Sweeney, posting a short statement on their social media channels.

The experimental metalcore band, who hail from Liverpool in the UK, broke the news, stating:

“Loathe regretfully announce the departure of Connor Sweeney. We would like to thank Connor for his contributions and commitment to Loathe over the years and wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

Loathe regretfully announce the departure of Connor Sweeney. We would like to thank Connor for his contributions and commitment to Loathe over the years and wish him the best in his future endeavours. Photo: Mark Unthank pic.twitter.com/puyPY2ziolSeptember 18, 2021 See more

Meanwhile, Sweeney had a little more to say about his departure and wrote his own statement on Instagram, telling fans:

“Thank you to everyone who has ever supported me in this band and in music as it means everything to me. Without music I wouldn’t be alive. Seriously. ⁣

“I am not dead musically as I have something I’m working on, that I will be putting what’s left of my heart and soul into after what has been a harrowing ordeal this past year.

“I thought some things might have changed with time within the band but unfortunately in this case things continued to stay the same. So as to preserve my own well being and mental health I have decided to leave.“

A post shared by Connor Sweeney (@imconnorsweeney) A photo posted by on

Sweeney is known for his distinctive style both on and off the fretboard. He’s rarely pictured without his beanie, chain and shades and, alongside Loathe guitarist Erik Bickerstaffe, has played a significant role in turning budget baritone guitars into a must-have for the modern metal player.

The immediate reaction from most fans on social media was disappointment. Following the release of their 2020 album I Let It In and It Took Everything and 2021’s atmospheric instrumental record The Things They Believe, Loathe’s star has seemed to be on the rise.

Recently, they returned to playing live and are currently in the middle of a run of dates supporting While She Sleeps. They also announced new UK tour dates for December, in which they're due to play 2020's I Let It In and It Took Everything in its entirety.

The band have not yet made any announcements about a replacement for Sweeney, but stated on Twitter that the remaining dates with While She Sleeps will "continue as planned".