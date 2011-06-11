Lock Up Streams New Track from Upcoming Album, 'Necropolis Transparent'

British deathgrinders Lock Up have uploaded the new track “The Embodiment of Paradox And Chaos” to their Facebook page for streaming.

The song comes from their upcoming album, Necropolis Transparent, which will be released July 1 in Europe and July 12 in North America. Watch the video trailer for the album, below.

The album is produced by Andy Sneap (Megadeth, Testament, Arch Enemy).

“Having known Nicolas Barker and Shane Embury (aka "the sumo tag team of grindcore") since the late '80s, it's always great to get together with old friends and make some noise in the studio," Sneap said. "Necropolis Transparent, by far, surpasses what we achieved together in 1999 with Pleasures Pave Sewers, in terms of brutality, speed and songwriting, along with the help of new guitarist Anton Reisenegger."

Lock Up features Embury (Napalm Death, Venomous Concept), Barker (ex-Cradle of Filth, ex-Dimmu Borgir), Reisenegger (Criminal, Pentagram) and Tomas Lindberg (At The Gates, Disfear).

The band has launched a CD/T-shirt pre-order bundle, available now at the Nuclear Blast webstore.

Necropolis Transparent track listing:

01. Brethren Of The Pentagram

02. Accelerated Mutation

03. The Embodiment Of Paradox And Chaos (Jeff Walker - Backing Vocals)

04. Necropolis Transparent (Tomas Lindberg & Peter Tägtgren share vocal duties)

05. Parasite Drama (Jeff Walker - Backing Vocals)

06. Anvil Of Flesh

07. Rage Incarnate Reborn

08. Unseen Enemy (Jeff Walker - Backing Vocals)

09. Stygian Reverberations

10. Life Of Devastation

11. Roar Of A Thousand Throats

12. Infiltrate And Destroy

13. Discharge The Fear (Jeff Walker - Backing Vocals)

14. Vomiting Evil

15. Stigmatyr (bonus track)

16. Through The Eyes Of My Shadow Self (Tomas Lindberg & Peter Tägtgren share vocal duties)

17. Tartarus (instrumental)

Here's a video trailer for the new album: