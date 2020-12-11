From guitars and amps to picks and pedals, there’s a lot you have to think about in terms of your gear when you go onstage to perform.

But at least your choice of cable can be worry free – that is, if you’re using Canary Cables.

The company offers a wide range of premium professional grade pedalboard, stage and studio cables, all designed with the specific needs of the gigging musician in mind.

These are high-quality, rugged, no-nonsense cables that deliver high-end sparkle and crystal-clear fidelity, and at a fraction of the price of other competing brands.

Among other offerings, Canary has already been receiving plenty of accolades for its solderless Pedalboard Kit, which comes with 16 feet of premium cable and 16 end plugs and was designed specifically with audio fidelity, durability and convenience in mind.

(Image credit: Canary Cables)

Now Canary has now introduced another great new product, the Kestrel line of cables, which are built bigger and beefier to be able to handle anything from studio work to beatings on the largest festival-size stages with the biggest sound systems.

Rugged, flexible and made to last, Kestrel cables sport a high-quality oxygen-free copper core and conductive PE / PE Isolation for clear, transparent tone, non-tarnishing gold plug tips, and tapered and rounded low-profile plugs that won’t scratch your guitar. The 8mm stage and studio cable is available in 10- and 20-foot iterations.

And that’s not all that’s new from Canary: the company’s celebrated 10-foot Auto-Mute Switch cables, which eliminate grounding noise – that unwanted “pop” – when plugging or unplugging, are now available, at the request of Canary users, in longer 20-foot lengths.

For more information on all Canary products – including the new Kestrel and 20-foot Auto-Mute Switch cables – check out Canary Cables, where you’ll also find plenty of gifts and stocking-stuffers starting at under $15.

You can also follow Canary on Facebook and Instagram.