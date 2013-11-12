Los Lonely Boys to Release New Album, 'Revelation,' in January

Los Lonely Boys have announced a new studio album, Revelation, which will be released January 21 on the band’s own LonelyTone imprint.

“We decided to call this album Revelation because we want to make music that reveals something to people about their lives and their world,” says bassist/vocalist Jojo Garza. “As musicians and artists, we’re here to connect with people, and to share our view of things.

While maintaining the band's trademark mix of bluesy rock and rootsy brown-eyed soul, Revelation adds the conjunto touches of “Blame It On Love,” the reggae groove of “Give A Little More,” the rustic acoustic textures of “It’s Just My Heart Talkin’ and the baroque pop elements of “There’s Always Tomorrow.”

“We’re always trying to broaden our horizons and advance musically, and that’s something that we were very conscious of in making this record,” Jojo adds. “We’re always looking for new ways to communicate and reach people, so we experimented with a lot of different sounds and production approaches.”

The Garza brothers (Jojo, Henry (vocals, guitar) and Ringo (drums, vocals) collaborated with an eclectic cast of co-writers in assembling the 12 new original songs on Revelation, including alt-country icon Radney Foster, pop tunesmiths Matthew Gerrard and David Quiñones, Black-Eyed Peas collaborators George Pajon Jr. and Keith Harris, and Raul Pacheco of Ozomatli.

Revelation also marks Los Lonely Boys’ first recording since Henry Garza sustained serious injuries in a fall from the stage during a February 2013 performance in Los Angeles.

“We nearly lost Henry, man, and that was a big change for us,” Jojo says. “The whole experience was a wake-up call for us. It made us rethink every aspect of our lives and our careers, and it reminded us of what’s really important to us.”

