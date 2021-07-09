Hear one of Oli Herbert's final solos on new Lost Symphony single My Last Goodbye

Orchestral metal ensemble Lost Symphony have shared the music video for latest single, My Last Goodbye.

Arriving as part of the collective's third studio album Chapter III – which also plays host to the Friedman/Bettencourt/Skolnick/Shaw shred extravaganza Take Another Piece, among others – the new track features some of the last recorded material from late All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert, who passed away in 2018.

The track – which also features guitarists Matt LaPierre and Ryan Formato – bears no shortage of standout shred moments, with dizzying sweeps, soaring bends and rapid-fire alternate picking runs delivered in abundance. Check it out below.

“I wrote My Last Goodbye in 2004 as an homage to my friend Jimmy who took his life,” explains Lost Symphony's Benny Goodman. “I never used it and decided to try using it again but still didn't release it.

“When I showed it to Oli he loved the progression and we intended it as a tribute song in general, not as our actual last goodbye to him. But that's what it has become. Oli was not just an amazing composer, performer and guitarist, but one of my favorite people I've had the privilege of calling a friend.”

On the new album as a whole, Ryan Formato adds, “Working with Lost Symphony was a dream made into reality. Benny Goodman was able to assemble an all-star cast of musicians with diverse backgrounds and formulated incredibly creative songs that allowed the artistry of each musician to flourish.

“He provided a canvas that allowed each musician to paint with their own signature. I am honored to have been part of the Lost Symphony experience as I was able to shred, side by side, with guitar greats such as Oli Herbert, Marty Friedman, Nuno Bettencourt, Alex Skolnick and Matt LaPierre.”

Founded by brothers Benny and Brian Goodman, Lost Symphony also comprises bassist/guitarist Cory Paza, guitarist Kelly Kereliuk, drummer Paul Lourenco and violinist Siobhán Cronin.

Chapter III is available now via XOFF Records. Check out its rather star-studded tracklisting below.

Denial of Anger (feat. Marty Friedman, David Ellefson, Jimi Bell and Matt LaPierre) Bargaining Depression (feat. Marty Friedman, David Ellefson, Joey Concepcion and Jimi Bell) Acceptance (feat. Alex Skolnick, Angel Vivaldi and Richard Shaw) Decomposing Composers (feat. Jeff Loomis, Jimi Bell, Matt LaPierre and Joey Concepcion) Take Another Piece (feat. Marty Friedman, Nuno Bettencourt, Alex Skolnick and Richard Shaw) My Last Goodbye (feat. Oli Herbert, Matt LaPierre and Ryan Formato)