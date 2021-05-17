Hear Marty Friedman, Nuno Bettencourt, Alex Skolnick and Richard Shaw shred over mind-bending new Lost Symphony track

Classical metal ensemble Lost Symphony have unleashed an impressively star-studded and virtuosic new single, Take Another Piece.

Featuring a “quadruple guitar attack” from Marty Friedman, Nuno Bettencourt, Alex Skolnick and Cradle of Filth's Richard Shaw, the track bears no shortage of gravity-defying shred, with winding wah-soaked leads and searing alternate picking runs permeating its near-eight-minute runtime. Listen to the track below:

Take Another Piece is the first single from the group's forthcoming third studio album, Chapter III, which arrives July 9.

In addition to Friedman, Bettencourt, Skolnick and Shaw, the record will feature Angel Vivaldi – who recently unveiled his new Charvel signature model, the Pro-Mod DK24-6 NOVA – as well as Jimi Bell, Joey Concepcion and Ryan Formato, to name a few.

The release will also feature posthumous contributions from former All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert, who passed away in October 2018.

“When I first heard Lost Symphony, I wasn’t sure what to expect,” says Skolnick. “I knew there’d be strong technical skills but was pleasantly surprised to hear how much else was going on: melodic development, dynamics, compositional creativity and other elements not always present in music with this high a level of chops.

“The music may sound serious, but the players have a serious sense of humor, which adds to the overall quality.”

“The folks in the Lost Symphony project have a deep love for guitar,” adds Friedman. “Let me rephrase that: they are dangerously obsessed with it! Take Another Piece, may be my favorite of all the LS songs I've been a part of. There are some really unorthodox things going on.”

Lost Symphony was founded by brothers Benny and Brian Goodman – who assume production and arrangement roles, respectively – and features bassist/guitarist Cory Paza, guitarist Kelly Kereliuk, drummer Paul Lourenco and violinist Siobhán Cronin.

Chapter III is available now for pre-order. Check out its tracklisting below:

Denial of Anger (feat. Marty Friedman, David Ellefson, Jimi Bell and Matt LaPierre) Bargaining Depression (feat. Marty Friedman, David Ellefson, Joey Concepcion and Jimi Bell) Acceptance (feat. Alex Skolnick, Angel Vivaldi and Richard Shaw) Decomposing Composers (feat. Jeff Loomis, Jimi Bell, Matt LaPierre and Joey Concepcion) Take Another Piece (feat. Marty Friedman, Nuno Bettencourt, Alex Skolnick and Richard Shaw) My Last Goodbye (feat. Oli Herbert, Matt LaPierre and Ryan Formato)