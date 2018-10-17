All That Remains Guitarist Oli Herbert Has Died

Oli Herbert, guitarist for All That Remains, has died. He was 44 years old.

Herbert’s passing was confirmed earlier today in a statement by his band mates. The online posting read:

"We were devastated to learn that Oli Herbert, our friend, guitar player, and founding member of All That Remains, has passed away.

"Oli was an incredibly talented guitarist and song writer who defined rock and metal from the Northeast. His impact on the genres and our lives will continue indefinitely.

"No further details are available at this time. The band and family request that you please respect their privacy and remember Oli by celebrating the great music he made."

An incredibly accomplished guitarist, Herbert recently penned the "All or Nothing" instructional column in Guitar World. You can view some of his lessons for the magazine here.

Our condolences go out to Herbert’s family, friends and band mates.