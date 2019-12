Japanese metal veterans Loudness have set Eve To Dawn as the title of their 25th studio album, which is set to be released on September 14.

You can hear samples of songs from Eve To Dawn at this location.

In a recent interview, Loudness guitarist Akira Takasaki explained that the new album would be even more guitar focused than their last album, 2010's King of Pain, as that album was a "coming out party" of sorts for new drummer Masayuki Suzuki.

You can check out the full interview below.