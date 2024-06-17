“I could have never imagined my guitars would be played by some of the best-loved guitarists”: Lowden launches exclusive 50th Anniversary collection – but only 150 of these beauties will be made

Lowden has unveiled a collection of 50th Anniversary acoustic guitars as the luthier celebrates half a century of business.

The anniversary series comprises just 150 guitars limited to 30 batches of five instruments, which have been made in collaboration with some key retail partners.

It includes extra-fancy versions of its 50, 35, and Original guitars, alongside what’s being touted as a “very limited selection” of Master Series builds.

The “cornerstone of the collection” is the 50th Anniversary Bois De Rose – a super-limited 50 series design that boasts the “beautiful and increasingly rare” Bois De Rose tonewood for its back and sides.

The birthday-celebrating instruments all stand out with their limited-edition labels, mother-of-pearl Lowden logos, and 50th inlays that adorn the headstocks.

(Image credit: Lowden Guitars)

The 35 and 50 series guitars will also feature a 1974 logo in abalone on the back of the headstock.

Spearheaded by George Lowden, the firm was born in his Northern Ireland shed, and now counts Alex De Grassi, Paul Brady, and Pierre Bensusan among its artist roster.

Ed Sheeran is also a big admirer – he has his own signature acoustics and even played a Lowden electric guitar on stage with The Darkness last year.

(Image credit: Lowden Guitars)

Reflecting on the firm's growth, George Lowden says: “From up-and-coming guitarists learning their first chords on... and then even seeing our instruments being played in stadiums and arenas, we owe all of Lowden’s progress over the years to our players.”

These new celebratory guitars have been “voiced in partnership” with Lowden’s son, Aaron, who is the firm’s Managing Director. He says he’s “honored” to be able to mark the celebration by his father’s side.

(Image credit: Lowden Guitars)

Recognizing – and celebrating – the role Lowden's retail partners have played in placing its guitars “into the hands of players from diverse backgrounds, styles, and genres,” a select number of retailers were invited to give input into these anniversary builds.

These retailers come from different corners of the globe, including the US, UK, Netherlands, and Singapore.

(Image credit: Lowden Guitars)

Says George Lowden: “Aaron and I wanted the 50th-anniversary models to somehow tell the story of Lowden, so we worked closely with each of our retail partners to select the tonewoods and specifications that are right for them and their customers.

“When I began making guitars under the Lowden name 50 years ago, I could have never imagined that my guitars would go on to be played by some of the best-loved guitarists across genres.”

Head to Lowden to learn more about the limited edition 50th Anniversary collection.