He's one of the greatest slide guitarists in rock history – now a tribute album to Little Feat and Mothers of Invention guitarist Lowell George is on the way

By Janelle Borg
published

Elvis Costello, Ben Harper and Dave Alvin are among those paying tribute to the work of the late slide virtuoso

Lowell George playing a Fender Strat while wearing a cowboy hat
(Image credit: Michael Putland / Getty Images)

Little Feat and Frank Zappa's Mothers of Inventions guitarist Lowell George will be honored with a tribute album dropping on May 17. The double LP, Long Distance Love - A Sweet Relief Tribute to Lowell George, features 25 Lowell George tracks reinterpreted by Elvis Costello, Ben Harper, and Dave Alvin, among many other artists.

The tribute will be released in collaboration with Sweet Relief, an organization dedicated to providing financial support to career musicians and music industry workers struggling to make ends meet. It's a worthy homage to Lowell George's diverse catalog and contributions to the music industry.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.