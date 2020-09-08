Luna Guitars takes flight with the Vista Eagle Tropical Wood acoustic-electric

Luna Guitars has unveiled the Vista Eagle Tropical Wood acoustic-electric guitar, with an eye-popping top constructed from a combination of padauk, quilt mahogany, koa and spalted maple, depicting an eagle in flight over a natural landscape.

Other features include a gloss-finished, flamed maple-bound, Grand Concert cutaway body with koa back and sides, a hand-shaped 25.5-inch scale mahogany neck and an ebony fingerboard with 20 frets and Pearl Moon Phase inlays.

There’s also a bone nut, ebony bridge and sealed diecast tuners, as well as a Fishman Presys+ (PRO-PSY-201) preamp with built-in tuner and EQ.

(Image credit: Luna Guitars)

The Vista Eagle is offered in six- and 12-string versions, as well as a Uke Vista Eagle Concert with a walnut neck and Fishman Kula onboard ukulele preamp system with three-band EQ.

The guitars come with a leather-tooled hardshell case ($729 for the six-string; $769 for the 12-string), while the uke is accompanied by a padded gigbag for $349.

For more information, head to Luna Guitars.