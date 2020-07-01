Luna’s Woodland Bamboo Dreadnought pairs natural tone with exotic-wood looks

Luna has introduced the Woodland Bamboo Dreadnought, part of the company’s Bamboo Series of acoustic guitars.

The square-shoulder model boasts 100 percent bamboo top, back and sides, with a laser-etched leaf design around the sound hole and “ripples” along the body.

Other features include a set mahogany C-shape neck, 20-fret pau ferro fingerboard with pearl Moon Phase inlays, pau ferro bridge, Graph Tech NuBone nut, chrome hardware and sealed die-cast tuners.

The Woodland Bamboo Dreadnought comes in a satin natural finish for $259.

For more information, head to Luna Guitars.