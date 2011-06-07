Mötley Crüe Launch Summer U.S. Tour Tonight

Mötley Crüe are launching their summer tour tonight, June 7, in Dallas. This tour has an unusual spin to it, however: For the first time, the band have called on their fans to decide everything, from the support acts -- Poison and the New York Dolls -- to the songs chosen.

For the final set list, the band - Vince Neil (vocals), Mick Mars (guitars), Nikki Sixx (bass) and Tommy Lee (drums) - listed every recorded song and surveyed fans at Motley.com; so the shows will include some songs the band hasn’t performed live in almost 20 years. Robert Long, the band’s production manager and set designer, describes the tour’s set design as “a hard-hitting Crüe rendition of a rock 'n’ roll burlesque theatre.”

“We’re excited to get back out on the road and launch this new, huge production on our headlining run in the U.S.,” Neil says.

Fans also get to see the band’s new “360” vertical drum rollercoaster, which will involves Lee being launched into vertical loops while continuing to perform.

Read our Dear Guitar Hero interview with Mick Mars here.

Mötley Crüe with Poison and the New York Dolls tour dates:

JUNE

7: Dallas, TXGexa Energy Pavilion

9: San Antonio, TXAT&T Center

10: Houston, TXToyota Center

12: Albuquerque, NMHard Rock Pavilion

14: Los Angeles, CAHollywood Bowl

15: San Francisco, CABill Graham Civic Auditorium

17: Phoenix, AZDesert Sky Pavilion

18: Las Vegas, NVRed Rock Amphitheater

19: Salt Lake City, UTUSANA Amphitheater

21: Kansas City, MOSprint Center

22: Maryland Heights, MOVerizon Wireless Amphitheater

24: Minneapolis, MNTarget Center

25: Milwaukee, WIBradley Center

26: Cincinnati, OHRiverbend Music Center

28: Toronto, ONMolson Amphitheater

29: Clarkston, MIDTE Energy Music Theatre

JULY

1: Tinley Park, ILFMB Amphitheater

2: Noblesville, INVerizon Wireless Music Center

3: Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena

5: Hollywood, FLSeminole Hard Rock Live Arena

6: Tampa, FLSt. Pete Times Forum

8: Biloxi, MSMississippi Coast Coliseum

9: Pelham, ALVerizon Wireless Music Center (Mötley Crüe & NY Dolls Only)

10: Atlanta, GAAaron’s Amphitheater at Lakewood

12: Charlotte, NCVerizon Wireless Amphitheater

13: Hershey, PAStar Pavilion at Hershey Park

15: Uncasville, CTMohegan Sun Arena

16: Camden, NJSusquehanna Bank Center

17: Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center

19: Mansfield, MAComcast Center

20: Uniondale, NYNassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

22: Darien Center, NYDarien Lakes Performing Arts Center

23: Saratoga Springs, NYSaratoga Performing Arts Center

24: Pittsburgh, PAStage AE

27: Cheyenne, WYFrontier Days (Mötley Crüe Only)

29: Youngstown, OHCovelli Centre

30: Frederick, MDOutlaw Jam 2011

31: Scranton, PAToyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain

AUGUST

2: Columbus, OHSchottenstein Center

3: Grand Rapids, MIVan Andel Arena

5: Tomah, WIFort McCoy

6: Moline, ILiWireless Center

7: Omaha, NEQwest Center

11: Ridgefield, WAAmphitheatre at Clark County

12: Tacoma, WATacoma Dome

13: Nampa, IDIdaho Center

16: Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno State

17: Chula Vista, CA Cricket Wireless Amphitheater