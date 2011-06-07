Mötley Crüe Launch Summer U.S. Tour Tonight

Mötley Crüe are launching their summer tour tonight, June 7, in Dallas. This tour has an unusual spin to it, however: For the first time, the band have called on their fans to decide everything, from the support acts -- Poison and the New York Dolls -- to the songs chosen.
For the final set list, the band - Vince Neil (vocals), Mick Mars (guitars), Nikki Sixx (bass) and Tommy Lee (drums) - listed every recorded song and surveyed fans at Motley.com; so the shows will include some songs the band hasn’t performed live in almost 20 years. Robert Long, the band’s production manager and set designer, describes the tour’s set design as “a hard-hitting Crüe rendition of a rock 'n’ roll burlesque theatre.”
“We’re excited to get back out on the road and launch this new, huge production on our headlining run in the U.S.,” Neil says.
Fans also get to see the band’s new “360” vertical drum rollercoaster, which will involves Lee being launched into vertical loops while continuing to perform.
Mötley Crüe with Poison and the New York Dolls tour dates:
JUNE
7: Dallas, TXGexa Energy Pavilion
9: San Antonio, TXAT&T Center
10: Houston, TXToyota Center
12: Albuquerque, NMHard Rock Pavilion
14: Los Angeles, CAHollywood Bowl
15: San Francisco, CABill Graham Civic Auditorium
17: Phoenix, AZDesert Sky Pavilion
18: Las Vegas, NVRed Rock Amphitheater
19: Salt Lake City, UTUSANA Amphitheater
21: Kansas City, MOSprint Center
22: Maryland Heights, MOVerizon Wireless Amphitheater
24: Minneapolis, MNTarget Center
25: Milwaukee, WIBradley Center
26: Cincinnati, OHRiverbend Music Center
28: Toronto, ONMolson Amphitheater
29: Clarkston, MIDTE Energy Music Theatre
JULY
1: Tinley Park, ILFMB Amphitheater
2: Noblesville, INVerizon Wireless Music Center
3: Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena
5: Hollywood, FLSeminole Hard Rock Live Arena
6: Tampa, FLSt. Pete Times Forum
8: Biloxi, MSMississippi Coast Coliseum
9: Pelham, ALVerizon Wireless Music Center (Mötley Crüe & NY Dolls Only)
10: Atlanta, GAAaron’s Amphitheater at Lakewood
12: Charlotte, NCVerizon Wireless Amphitheater
13: Hershey, PAStar Pavilion at Hershey Park
15: Uncasville, CTMohegan Sun Arena
16: Camden, NJSusquehanna Bank Center
17: Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center
19: Mansfield, MAComcast Center
20: Uniondale, NYNassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
22: Darien Center, NYDarien Lakes Performing Arts Center
23: Saratoga Springs, NYSaratoga Performing Arts Center
24: Pittsburgh, PAStage AE
27: Cheyenne, WYFrontier Days (Mötley Crüe Only)
29: Youngstown, OHCovelli Centre
30: Frederick, MDOutlaw Jam 2011
31: Scranton, PAToyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain
AUGUST
2: Columbus, OHSchottenstein Center
3: Grand Rapids, MIVan Andel Arena
5: Tomah, WIFort McCoy
6: Moline, ILiWireless Center
7: Omaha, NEQwest Center
11: Ridgefield, WAAmphitheatre at Clark County
12: Tacoma, WATacoma Dome
13: Nampa, IDIdaho Center
16: Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno State
17: Chula Vista, CA Cricket Wireless Amphitheater