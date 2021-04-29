Machine Gun Kelly recruits Kellin Quinn and Travis Barker for infectious new single, Love Race

Machine Gun Kelly has recruited Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn and frequent collaborator Travis Barker for his new single, Love Race.

After his most recent single Daywalker! (feat. CORPSE), the track follows the Cleveland rapper-turned-rockstar's 2020 album Tickets To My Downfall, and retains its heavy pop-punk stylings. Listen to the track below.

Kicking off with a syncopated, reverb-heavy clean guitar line, the track quickly blossoms into the more powerchord-driven, hook-centric punk heard on Tickets To My Downfall.

Back in October, MGK said that TTMD would “make the demand for guitar music go up”.

“I want young kids to be comfortable to pick up a guitar and try, because that was an important thing with me,” he told NME. “It wasn’t like I was on some Prince shit where the first time the world saw me I was nailing it. I had to struggle to get here.”

Machine Gun Kelly's transition into the world of guitar-based music has not been without its challenges. In the same interview, he recalled the “genuine confusion” he faced from Interscope label executives when he proposed the idea of a pop-punk album, and subsequently danced on a conference room table.

“They were like: 'Haha! Look at the guy on the table believing in himself!' I’ve been the guy jumping up and down on the table believing in myself for-fucking-ever. I’m not up there tap dancing for some corporate label; I’m up there spreading my passion and my belief in the music I’m playing.”

In a recent interview with LA radio station KROQ, MGK confirmed that he would “keep breaking the mould” with upcoming material, vowing to “piss people off all over again”.

He said: “Even when I say, ’break the mould and piss people off all over again’, I just mean make them think again; make them have a moment of like, ’This artist is so polarizing [that] I have to tune in.’”