“Most of you constantly interpret it wrong and then blame me for your version of what you think my art is”: Machine Gun Kelly seemingly comes out in defense of his new Schecter Razorblade model – perhaps the most divisive signature guitar of recent times

Machine Gun Kelly has taken to social media to defend his latest signature guitar, which has been heavily criticised by commenters online.

It’s fair to say that Schecter caused quite a stir when it unveiled Machine Gun Kelly’s latest signature electric guitar earlier this week.

Named the Razorblade, the guitar itself assumed the shape and cosmetics of the same item from which it got its name, boasting a basswood body and metallic scratchplate that had been fashioned to look like an actual razorblade.

Reception to MGK’s latest axe was overwhelmingly hostile, and unsurprisingly people didn’t exactly warm to the concept. One labeled it “the grossest thing I've ever seen”, while many argued the razorblade design would “promote self harm culture”.

As if the guitar itself wasn’t eye-catching enough by itself, Schecter’s choice marketing tactics also drew attention. The initial Instagram announcement was compared to the novel parody product posters championed by Chibson, with many commenters noticing a distinct stylistic similarity between the two exhibits.

Chibson responded as only Chibson knows how – with a guitar parody poster of their own, showcasing the Hell Razor – and although the brand itself seemed to make light of the comparisons, others were all too keen to highlight some of its other shortcomings.

“Everyone, this deserves a boycott,” one commenter wrote. “I’m not kidding. Who tf approved this?”

Now, Machine Gun Kelly himself has taken to social media seemingly to hit back at those who take issue with the Razorblade.

Following a few reposts on X that were concerned with his signature guitar collection, MGK published a statement of his own, in which he seemingly inferred that those targeting the design had missed the point.

“i'll never explain my art, because true art is conversational and always up for interpretation, but i will say, most of you constantly interpret it wrong,” he wrote. “and then blame me for your version of what you think my art is. ultimately im sad at how people perceive me in general. Peace [sic].”

Schecter has also stuck to its guns, doubling down on the Razorblade marketing by captioning a follow-up post: “We heard you wanted more.”

