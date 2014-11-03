Machine Head Premiere New Song, "Night of Long Knives" — Video

Bay Area metal heavyweights Machine Head have released a new song, “Night of Long Knives,” and you can check it out below.

The track comes from their upcoming Nuclear Blast debut, Bloodstone & Diamonds, which is due out in North America November 10.

Right now, fans can get an instant download of “Night of Long Knives” when they preorder the album on iTunes; they'll also get the songs “Now We Die” and “Killers and Kings.”

Check out “Night of Long Knives” and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook!