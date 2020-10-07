Machine Head’s Robb Flynn shreds Eruption in tribute to Eddie Van Halen

For the past 24 hours or so, the guitar world has been in mourning for Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on October 6 at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer.

Now Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn has added his voice – and electric guitar – to the outpouring of tributes to the guitar legend with a down-tuned cover of EVH’s immortal Eruption.

“I was just playing Eruption two days ago at the request of a fan, thinking, goddamn this song is still so fucking hard to play over 40 years later,” Flynn wrote on Facebook. “And that fucking guitar tone… Seriously… that fucking guitar tone even in this day and age is complete savagery.

“Dude was a ROCK STAR. Larger than life personality, so much style, so much class. They broke the mold with Eddie Van Halen. Rest in peace legend.”