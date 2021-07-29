Trending

Magnetic Effects partners with New Zealand hard rockers The Datsuns for new phaser, the Eye To Eye

By

New offering sports a comprehensive set of controls and top-mounted jacks for convenient pedalboard placement

Magnetic Effects Eye To Eye
(Image credit: Magnetic Effects)

London-based pedal maker Magnetic Effects has unveiled the Eye To Eye, an all-analog phaser pedal developed in partnership with New Zealand hard rockers The Datsuns.

Named after the band's most recent album of the same name, the Eye To Eye is a four-stage OTA-based phaser boasting a comprehensive set of controls, including Regen, Speed, Mix, Level and Sweep.

Regen is essentially a feedback control – allowing the user to dial in extra resonance and intensity as the signal is regenerated through the circuit – Sweep adjusts the range of frequencies that are affected by the phaser, Speed controls the, well, speed of the phasing, and Mix and Level tweak the wet/dry balance and volume, respectively.

There's also a three-way toggle switch, which sets the range of the Speed control. If set to the middle position, the pedal's LFO is disabled, meaning the player can use it as a stationary filter pedal.

Other features include top-mounted jacks for maximum pedalboard real estate efficiency, high input impedance and low output impedance, a 1/4" jack for a tap tempo switch and true bypass switching.

The Eye To Eye is available now for $189, with orders shipping August 2. For more information, head to Magnetic Effects.

Sam Roche
Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar.