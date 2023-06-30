Lynyrd Skynyrd release footage of Gary Rossington’s blazing final performance: “It is certainly bittersweet”

Lynyrd Skynyrd has released footage of Gary Rossington’s final performance with the band, recorded as part of their 50th Anniversary concert at the Ryman Auditorium on November 13, 2022.

The clip captures the group’s performance of the song Gimme Three Steps, which featured on the band’s 1972 debut, (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd), and here sees Rossington in fiery form.

A full film – The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd – is reportedly on the way and will document a night that featured a host of guitar talent, including Brothers Osborne guitarist John Osborne and Marcus King, alongside Shinedown vocalist Brent Smith and country rapper Jelly Roll.

The band are promoting the film with a cross-country premiere at theaters and venues on July 8.

“We are excited to share this special night and celebrate 50 Years of Skynyrd music with the Skynyrd Nation and fans of these timeless songs,” says Johnny Van Zant.

“We were fortunate to capture this special evening with Gary Rossington and Dale Krantz Rossington and all of the special guests that were able to join us on stage. It is certainly bittersweet because this was Gary’s last show, but we are so fortunate that we were able to share one last special night together on stage, doing what Gary loved.”

Rossington – the band’s last surviving founding member – passed away in March of this year, following ongoing heart trouble. During his five-decade tenure with the group, he co-wrote Sweet Home Alabama and provided the emotive slide that captured hearts on Free Bird.

“The way we lived came out in our instruments, our singing and our songwriting,” Rossington once told Guitar World’s Alan Paul. In the same chat, he recalled an early engineer telling him that they looked mad when they played. “We weren’t always mad,” he commented. “But we learned to play hard and mean.”

Watching the footage above, it shows he kept that spirit until the end of his playing career. As Van Zant comments in his introduction: “Gary... Sick ’em!”

For more information on the film and to purchase tickets for premiere events, head to the 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd site.