“He refused to play the bass with his thumb. He thought it was an insult to the instrument”: Marcus Miller reveals why Anthony Jackson started putting him forward for sessions

Marcus Miller has made a career out of playing bass with his thumb. However, he has recently revealed that, despite its popularity, one influential bassist wasn't a fan of that style of playing, leading him to recommend Miller for countless studio sessions.

“Anthony [Jackson] was really interesting because, in the late ’70s, he refused to play the bass with his thumb,” says Miller in a recent interview with Dunlop alongside Robert Trujillo.

