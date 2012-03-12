Marilyn Manson Announces Release Date for 'Born Villain'

After several delays, Marilyn Manson's long-awaited new album, Born Villain, has an official release date. The follow-up to 2009's The High End of Low is set for release on April 30.

"The new record put simply has the ambition and determination of how I started making music in the first place," said Manson. "It sounds like the first record in that it's not afraid to do anything. I had to remove myself from my lifestyle and start fresh."

The first single from Born Villain, "No Reflection," debuted on radio last week. You can hear it below.

Manson will be among the performers at this year's Revolver Golden Gods Awards show at Club Nokia in Los Angeles next month. The performance will mark his first live show in nearly three years. You can get all the info on this year's show here.