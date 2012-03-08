Marilyn Manson: New Single, "No Reflection," Streaming Online

Marilyn Manson is finally streaming music from his long-awaited new album, Born Villain. The song "No Reflection" was debuted yesterday on a Los Angeles radio station. Listen below.

Manson also recently announced a run of 2012 tour dates, which you can find here. He's also set to perform at this year's Revolver Golden Gods Awards. He's also featured on the cover of the new issue of Revolver, which you can pick up here.

Born Villain is tentatively due out this spring, with many rumors having the album dropping in May.