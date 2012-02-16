Marilyn Manson Announces 2012 Tour Dates

Shock rocker Marilyn Manson has announced a run of 2012 tour dates, presumably in support of his still-without-a-release date new album, Born Villain. The dates can be found below.
Born Villain is tentatively due out this spring, and Manson stated in a recent interview that the albums' first single, "No Reflection," will be released in May.
Manson debuted a music video for the album's titled track, which was directed by none other than Shia Labeouf, last September. Watch it here.
Marilyn Manson 2012 Tour Dates
- 04/27 Providence, RI – Lupo’s At The Strand
- 04/28 Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Casino
- 04/29 Huntington, NY – Paramount Theatre
- 05/01 Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore
- 05/02 Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theatre
- 05/04 Atlantic City, NJ – House Of Blues
- 05/05 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
- 05/06 Grand Rapids, MI – Orbit Room
- 05/08 Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
- 05/09 Sioux Falls, SD – W.H. Lyons Fair Grounds
- 05/11 Dallas, TX – House Of Blues
- 05/12 San Antonio, TX – Sunken Gardens
- 05/13 Houston, TX – House Of Blues
- 05/15 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
- 05/16 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre
- 05/18 Minneapolis, MN – The Brick
- 05/19 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
- 05/20 Columbus, OH – Rock On The Range Festival