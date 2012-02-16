Marilyn Manson Announces 2012 Tour Dates

Shock rocker Marilyn Manson has announced a run of 2012 tour dates, presumably in support of his still-without-a-release date new album, Born Villain. The dates can be found below.

Born Villain is tentatively due out this spring, and Manson stated in a recent interview that the albums' first single, "No Reflection," will be released in May.

Manson debuted a music video for the album's titled track, which was directed by none other than Shia Labeouf, last September. Watch it here.

Marilyn Manson 2012 Tour Dates