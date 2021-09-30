Mark Hoppus announces he’s beaten cancer

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has announced he’s beaten cancer after undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Earlier this year, Hoppus gave an update on his ongoing battle with cancer – which he revealed to be stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma – and previously said he had at least three more rounds of chemo to go.

Now, the bass guitar rocker has shared the good news, and said he has been deemed “cancer free” by his oncologist.

Posting to Twitter on September 29, Hoppus wrote, “Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.”

Hoppus went on to say he will continue having routine scans “every six months” and that things won’t get back to normal until the end of the year, though added, “Today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed.”

The Blink-182 bassist announced his cancer diagnosis in June this year, though already had three months of treatment under his belt at that time. Through social media, he’s posted regular updates – one of which saw him play bass for the first time during his battle.

Prior to breaking the good news yesterday, Hoppus had previously issued the promising news that the “chemo was working”, and that “the poison doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer”.

The most recent update came last week via Instagram, which saw Hoppus share a photo of his hair that appeared to be growing back white.

“Is my hair growing back white?” he wrote. “If it does I wonder if I’ll look more like George Clooney or Doc Brown? It’s so strange to have hair growing back more on my head while my leg hair continues to fall out further down, now at the bottom of my shins.”