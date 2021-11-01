Mark Hoppus performs Blink-182 tracks live for the first time since beating cancer

Mark Hoppus took to the stage over the weekend for the first time since announcing he’s cancer-free to perform a handful of Blink-182 tracks.

Playing in the company of fellow Blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker as part of the drummer’s mammoth ‘House of Horrors’ special event, Hoppus picked up his bass guitar for run-outs of The Rock Show, Family Reunion and What’s My Age Again?

The pair were joined by Gibson ES-335-wielding guitarist Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft for the trio of tracks, with each instrumentalist performing in suitable Halloween-themed attire. Hoppus, who supplied the gain-tinged low-ends, also took up lead vocal duties.

Prior to the performance, Barker said that Hoppus’s recovery was “the biggest, best news all year”, and commented, “That’s my brother. Mark doing this, and us playing a few songs, is just incredible.

“I’ve been with him through this whole process,” he added, “and he’s just been so strong and resilient and tough. It’s awesome.”

Earlier this year, Hoppus revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer, which was later revealed to be 4-A diffuse large B-Cell lymphoma – the same type his mother had once battled and beaten.

In September, Hoppus shared a follow-up update and announced that he had been declared cancer-free by his oncologist after undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!” Hoppus wrote in a statement. “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.

“Today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed,” added the bassist, who confirmed he would continue to have routine scans “every six months”.

Barker’s show, which was produced by NoCap available to stream until midnight on Sunday (October 31), also featured guest appearances from Jasiah, jxdn and Iann Dior, as well as headline performances from Avril Lavigne and Machine Gun Kelly.