Mark Hoppus dispels rumors of Tom DeLonge’s imminent return to Blink-182

Mark Hoppus has dispelled rumors that Tom DeLonge is rejoining Blink-182.

Said rumors began circulating when DeLonge earlier this week posted a ‘90s-era photo of Blink-182 on Instagram – with him alongside his then-bandmates Hoppus and Travis Barker – and updated his bio to read: “I make music [in] Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves.”

To further give credence to the rumors of a reunion of Blink’s classic lineup, Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba – who has played with Blink since 2015 – said on Instagram last month that he was unsure whether he was still a member of the band.

Responding to a fan who commented on one of his posts: “You guys think he is still in Blink? No Blink content here and the Blink guys don’t post pictures [with] Matt,” Skiba wrote, “Your guess is as good as mine. Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time with Blink-182. We shall see…”

But now, Mark Hoppus has addressed the rumors on his Discord server, writing: “There is no news to share. There is no announcement. Today is thirty years of Blink-182!”

He continues: “If and when Blink has any announcement about anything, you will hear it from the official Blink-182 outlets. Not teased on a radio station like, ‘Tune in for a major announcement… Tom tagged Mark in a photo from two decades ago.”

He adds that Blink-182 “will tour again and when it’s booked and confirmed we’ll announce it.”

So while Hoppus hasn’t definitively stated that a Hoppus/DeLonge/Barker Blink reunion will never happen, it’s safe to assume that it isn’t on the cards, at least for now.

Back in 2019, DeLonge told Rolling Stone [per Blabbermouth (opens in new tab)] that he believes “there will be a time, absolutely, that we play together”.

“We all love each other and care about each other,” he said. “We don’t always see eye to eye. I think people see the differences in our art. I love seeing how they’ve evolved and what they’re doing. I think when people look at Angels & Airwaves and what I’m doing, they can tell the differences.

“And sometimes it’s hard when you’re all trying to paint the same painting. And every once in a while, I like to see what the painting will be if I do it a different way. Off to the side. I think there’s a healthy respect for everyone to be able to paint their own paintings.”