Is Tom DeLonge about to announce his return to Blink-182?

Tom DeLonge departed pop-punk icons Blink-182 in 2015 in order to spend more time with his family, focus on his other band Angels & Airwaves, and “to change the world” for his kids.

But clues on the guitarist’s Instagram page strongly suggest that he’s made a return to the band.

The first is a new post published on July 31, which shows a ‘90s-era Blink-182 photo – with DeLonge alongside his then-bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker. With this, and the fact his Instagram bio now reads: “I make music [in] Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves”, we’d say the evidence is strong that a reunion of some kind might be on the cards.

DeLonge’s bio is notable as he doesn’t list his previous projects including Box Car Racer – his side project with Travis Barker – suggesting the band names featured are only those he’s currently active with.

To further build the case of an imminent Blink-182 reunion, Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba – who has served with Blink since 2015, appearing on 2016’s California and 2019’s Nine – wrote on Instagram last month that he wasn’t sure whether he was still part of the band.

In response to a fan who commented on one of his posts: “You guys think he is still in Blink? No Blink content here and the Blink guys don’t post pictures [with] Matt,” Skiba replied, “Your guess is as good as mine. Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time with Blink-182. We shall see…”

DeLonge’s return is also hinted at by the band’s upcoming Funko Pop! collaboration celebrating their 30th anniversary – which features the guitarist as one of three collectible figures.

And in 2019, DeLonge told Kerrang! (opens in new tab) that reuniting with his former bandmates would never be off the table.

“Trust me – I love Blink and it’s given me everything in my life,” he said. “And, you know, I plan on doing it in the future.”