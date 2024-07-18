“Music means everything to me, and this charity believes in sharing the power of music with everyone who needs it”: Mark Knopfler is giving away an extremely rare acoustic guitar to raise funds for charity

Dire Straits guitarist Mark Knopfler has teamed up with Nordoff and Robbins, the UK's largest music therapy charity, to raise £20,000 for their music therapy services. To support this cause, he is giving away a signed Boswell 0-14MK/TR-LTD acoustic guitar, a very limited-edition model of which only 24 were made.

“I’m so happy to be teaming up with Nordoff and Robbins to give someone the chance of owning one of these wonderful, expertly crafted Boswell guitars,” says Knopfler in a statement.

“Music means everything to me, and this fantastic charity believes in sharing the power of music with everyone who needs it. I hope this crowdfunder helps to raise as much money as possible, so they can continue to help people all over the UK connect and communicate through music.”

(Image credit: Andre Ainsworth)

This Boswell 0-14MK/TR-LTD is a collaborative release from Knopfler, Butch Boswell of Boswell Guitars, and Rudy Pensa of Rudy’s Music in New York. Knopfler was introduced to Boswell Guitars in late 2020 by Pensa, after Boswell had built a limited run of 11 all-mahogany "0" sized guitars.

Pensa had bought one of these guitars for himself and gifted one to Knopfler, who immediately became a fan. He used this guitar to record Tunnel 13 from his album One Deep River (2024) and even got himself another Boswell guitar.

“The song Tunnel 13 mentions redwood, but it’s not actually a redwood-top guitar [being played], although Boswell makes beautiful redwood guitars – and, in fact, I’ve got one and they’re lovely. But this one’s a mahogany guitar and it seems to have spoken on a few songs quite nicely,” he revealed in an interview with Guitarist.

In 2023, the three decided to collaborate on a guitar that incorporated some of Knopfler's favorite specs: a Tunnel redwood top, Honduran mahogany back, sides and neck wood, Brazilian rosewood fingerboard and bridge, plus the guitar's stunning dark red/brown color. This became the super-rare Boswell 0-14MK/TR-LTD at the center of this fundraising effort.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This isn't the first time Knopfler has collaborated with the charity on a fundraising effort. In 1990, he performed at the Knebworth charity concert, which also featured Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Jimmy Page, to name but a few. This concert was vital in raising the funds needed to develop the charity's main HQ in North London.

Those who want to have a shot at owning this rare guitar can do so by entering the charity's crowdfunder, with all proceeds going towards the charity's work. The prize draw closes on August 14.