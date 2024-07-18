“Music means everything to me, and this charity believes in sharing the power of music with everyone who needs it”: Mark Knopfler is giving away an extremely rare acoustic guitar to raise funds for charity

The guitar, of which only 24 were made, is the result of a collaboration between Knopfler and Boswell Guitars

Mark Knopfler with his signature Boswell acoustic guitar
(Image credit: Left-Boswell Guitars/Right-Andre Ainsworth)

Dire Straits guitarist Mark Knopfler has teamed up with Nordoff and Robbins, the UK's largest music therapy charity, to raise £20,000 for their music therapy services. To support this cause, he is giving away a signed Boswell 0-14MK/TR-LTD acoustic guitar, a very limited-edition model of which only 24 were made.

“I’m so happy to be teaming up with Nordoff and Robbins to give someone the chance of owning one of these wonderful, expertly crafted Boswell guitars,” says Knopfler in a statement.

