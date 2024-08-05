“Fingerpicking came from not having an amplifier. After dad forked out for the guitar, I didn't have the nerve to ask him for one”: Mark Knopfler says the lack of a guitar amp growing up helped him develop his now-iconic fingerpicking style

Sensitivity to his family’s finances – as well as an exchange involving his sister and a tennis racket – helped Knopfler on the way to crafting his legendary approach to the guitar

Mark Knopfler
(Image credit: Future / Joby Sessions)

Mark Knopfler says he developed his now-iconic fingerpicking playing style because he “didn’t have the nerve” to ask his father to buy him an amp.

The Dire Straits guitarist released his new album, One Deep River, in April – a record on which his fingerpicking reigns supreme. Now, as a guest on BBC's Desert Island Discs radio show, he's discussed how tight finances growing up – and the lack of a cheeky streak – helped shape his voice as a guitarist.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.