“We’ve also talked about doing replicas, beaten up so they look like mine”: Mark Tremonti says a relic’d recreation of his Dimebag-stickered PRS is on the cards – could artificially aged PRS guitars become a reality?

By
published

PRS has yet to officially release a relic'd guitar, but that could all be about to change

Mark Tremonti of Alter Bridge performs at The O2 Arena on December 12, 2022 in London, England
(Image credit: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage/Getty Images)

PRS electric guitars are known for their super-sleek designs and practically perfect cosmetics, characterized by pristine finishes and unblemished aesthetics.

However, if recent comments made by Mark Tremonti are anything to go on, it’s possible the PRS catalog could soon receive a vintage-inspired shake-up.

